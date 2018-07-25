Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $28 PT for ITCI stock. We believe investors should be optimistic about lumateperone’s future, but we recognize that skepticism persists about its approvability as a treatment for schizophrenia. We note that the drug candidate is also being tested in bipolar depression and agitation related to dementia. Overlooked, given the intense focus on lumateperone, may be ITCI’s phosphodiesterase (PDE) enzyme platform. As clinical evidence emerges from ITCI’s PDE inhibitor portfolio, we believe alternative sources of share value creation should come into focus.””

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Leerink Swann set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

