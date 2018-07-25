Intl Fcstone Inc. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

Philip Morris International opened at $83.56 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Zielinski acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.56 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

