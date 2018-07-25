Interface, Inc. (TILE) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Interface has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Interface has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface traded up $0.10, reaching $23.60, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 211,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.26. Interface has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Interface will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.