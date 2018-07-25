Integrafin (IHP) PT Raised to GBX 345

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its price target upped by Numis Securities from GBX 326 ($4.32) to GBX 345 ($4.57) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on Integrafin in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an add rating and a GBX 266 ($3.52) price target on the stock.

Get Integrafin alerts:

Integrafin stock opened at GBX 388 ($5.14) on Tuesday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides platform services to UK clients and their financial advisers. The company operates Transact platform, which offers Asset custody, Transaction execution, Tax wrapping, and Portfolio reporting services. Its Transact platform also provides Adviser charging; Template portfolio management tool that enables financial advisers to manage various clients at once; MoneyMap, a lifetime cashflow and modelling tool; and Portfolio performance reporting services, as well as appoints discretionary fund managers to provide their services through Transact.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.