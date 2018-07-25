Integra Lifesciences (IART) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $67.33, but opened at $62.66. Integra Lifesciences shares last traded at $60.32, with a volume of 2167972 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $10,225,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,019 shares in the company, valued at $98,512,606.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,976 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,254 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $204,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

