Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vermilion Energy worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy traded up $0.42, hitting $36.51, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $251.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 417.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

