Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,018.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,780.43.

Amazon.com opened at $1,829.24 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $880.06 billion, a PE ratio of 402.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,858.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

