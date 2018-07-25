Insider Selling: Yelp Inc (YELP) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 12th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $547,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $547,040.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $544,440.00.

YELP stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.86, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Aegis downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3,318.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,620 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $20,291,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 346,768 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 407,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 639,749 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 166,278 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

