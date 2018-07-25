Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Yikang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Yikang Liu sold 15,714 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$56,098.98.

On Friday, June 22nd, Yikang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$74,800.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$38,100.00.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$4.24.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.31 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

