Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $373,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Ltd Chione sold 30,039 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $560,227.35.

On Friday, July 20th, Ltd Chione sold 126,742 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,404,295.74.

On Monday, July 16th, Ltd Chione sold 2,654 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $49,152.08.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Ltd Chione sold 50,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $926,000.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics traded down $0.83, reaching $17.33, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,731. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

