Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Director Sells 56,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.37, for a total value of $29,308,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,495.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical traded up $14.75, hitting $537.97, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 865,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,673. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $539.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vetr lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.31 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

