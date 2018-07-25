Insider Selling: Evolus Inc (EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $18,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EOLS opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.90 million and a PE ratio of -72.33. Evolus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. sell-side analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $516,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

