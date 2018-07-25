Insider Selling: Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) EVP Sells 2,017 Shares of Stock

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $33,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sudhir Gopalswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $582.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.44 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.