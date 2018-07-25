Insider Buying: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director Francis M. Cuss purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rubius Therapeutics opened at $24.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

