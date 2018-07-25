Inphi (IPHI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPHI. B. Riley raised their price target on Inphi from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.03. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. Inphi’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $169,618. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inphi by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Inphi by 39.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inphi by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Inphi by 32.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.