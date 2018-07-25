InnerWorkings (INWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of InnerWorkings opened at $8.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.84. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

