InnerWorkings (INWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
Shares of InnerWorkings opened at $8.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.84. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.03.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.