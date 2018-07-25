Informa PLC (INF) Announces GBX 7.05 Dividend

Informa PLC (LON:INF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 816 ($10.80). The stock had a trading volume of 9,574,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 773 ($10.23).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 855 ($11.32) to GBX 900 ($11.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.92) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.45).

In other Informa news, insider Greg Lock acquired 10,835 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £88,630.30 ($117,313.43).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

