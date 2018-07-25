Influxcoin Price Hits $0.0799 on Major Exchanges (INFX)

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Influxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Influxcoin has a market capitalization of $133,646.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Influxcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.02979480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015948 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000979 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006000 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003038 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000134 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Influxcoin

Influxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official website is influxcoin.xyz . Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Influxcoin Coin Trading

Influxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Influxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Influxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

