Infinera (INFN) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) received a $13.00 target price from research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.39 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Infinera to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Infinera traded down $0.01, reaching $9.00, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 161,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,954. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.35. Infinera has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,092,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

