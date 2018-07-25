Infinera Corp. (INFN) Receives $11.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several analysts have commented on INFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,247,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1,721.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 176,576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Infinera by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1,021.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 1,001,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinera traded down $0.06, hitting $8.94, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 267,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,954. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

