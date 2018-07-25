Industrial Services of America (IDSA) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Industrial Services of America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.3978553603289 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IDSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,758. Industrial Services of America has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Industrial Services of America Company Profile

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

