Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.81 million. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.