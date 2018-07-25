Independent Bank Group’s (IBTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.43 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $1,853,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,772.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after acquiring an additional 229,584 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,397 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.