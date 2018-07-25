Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Given a $8.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) received a $8.00 price objective from analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.97% from the company’s current price.

ICD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,182. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.70.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 57.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 603.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

