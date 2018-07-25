Imax Corp (IMAX) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Imax worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Imax by 18.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Imax by 82.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Imax by 26.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Imax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Imax from $37.75 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

In related news, Director Eric A. Demirian sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $66,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imax traded up $0.35, hitting $22.90, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 30,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,911. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. Imax had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imax Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

