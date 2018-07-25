Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Illumina by 3,088.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 492,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,387,000 after purchasing an additional 476,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,394,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 21,172.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4,988.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina opened at $308.64 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $314.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.30 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $2,990,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,212,505.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.63, for a total value of $564,123.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,471.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,155 shares of company stock worth $13,324,599. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Illumina from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.81.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.