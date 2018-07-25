Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY18 guidance to $7.50-7.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $151.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $134.66 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

