Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Illinois Tool Works opened at $138.20 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $134.66 and a twelve month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

