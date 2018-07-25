Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its Q3 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $7.50-7.70 EPS.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $134.66 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $166.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $4,749,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.