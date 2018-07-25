IHS Markit (INFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.26

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 60435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,319,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,195,000 shares of company stock worth $113,828,850 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

