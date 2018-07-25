Hyper Pay (HPY) Trading Down 32.9% This Week

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Hyper Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Pay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $77.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Pay has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004099 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00422199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00158441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024575 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hyper Pay Token Profile

Hyper Pay’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hyper Pay is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1 . The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech . Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

