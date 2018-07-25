Hyper (HYPER) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Hyper has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Hyper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004250 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003956 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007490 BTC.

About Hyper

HYPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyper’s official website is hypercrypto.com . The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

