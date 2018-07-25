HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCM. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MED began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

