Huntsworth plc (HNT) Announces GBX 0.70 Dividend

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HNT stock opened at GBX 117.59 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.26).

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Huntsworth had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.79) price objective on the stock.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

