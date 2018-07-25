Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $2,030,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $203.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $209.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.57. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $4,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,942.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,826.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.