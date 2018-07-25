Huntington National Bank Has $374,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,218,000 after buying an additional 214,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,378,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,817,000 after buying an additional 178,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 87.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,394,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after buying an additional 1,579,436 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Gentex by 53.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,467,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after buying an additional 510,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Gentex opened at $22.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $454.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

