Huntington National Bank Has $272,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,833,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,865 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,882,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,532,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,665 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

