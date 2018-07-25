Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers opened at $114.04 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $540,349.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham M. Weston bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,904,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,149 shares of company stock worth $8,062,776 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

