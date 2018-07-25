Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 36.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries traded up $0.37, reaching $227.35, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 273,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,590. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.46 per share, with a total value of $99,571.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,460 shares of company stock valued at $535,902 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

