Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 36.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries traded up $0.37, reaching $227.35, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 273,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,590. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.46 per share, with a total value of $99,571.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,460 shares of company stock valued at $535,902 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.