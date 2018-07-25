Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $61,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 27,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $306,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.17, for a total value of $5,037,736.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,259 shares in the company, valued at $25,543,248.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,009 shares of company stock worth $36,887,143. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.12.

Humana opened at $314.96 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $229.84 and a 52 week high of $321.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. Humana had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

