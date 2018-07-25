Huaneng Power International (HNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.93

Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 2726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

