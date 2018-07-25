Howard Hughes (HHC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

News headlines about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7379763229182 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE HHC opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $114.28 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.