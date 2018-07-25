Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (HOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 43340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 235.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 140,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

