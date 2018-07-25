Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (QYLD)

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1814 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th.

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 135,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,463. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

