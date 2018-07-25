Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Hope Bancorp opened at $17.49 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 256,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is a boost from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.