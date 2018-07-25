home24 (H24) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

H24 stock opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Tuesday.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

