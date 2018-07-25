Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 98.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp traded down $0.01, reaching $46.58, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $44,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.