Home Bancorp (HBCP) vs. Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Financial Contrast

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Timberland Bancorp and Home Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Home Bancorp has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $50.71 million 5.55 $14.16 million N/A N/A Home Bancorp $84.36 million 5.20 $16.82 million $2.77 16.82

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 29.92% 13.97% 1.63% Home Bancorp 21.91% 10.11% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Home Bancorp pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Home Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Home Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers online banking services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 40 banking offices in Greater Lafayette, Southwest Louisiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore regions of south Louisiana, and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

