Home Bancorp (HBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 target price on shares of Home Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Home Bancorp opened at $46.59 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.11%. equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $44,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 125,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

