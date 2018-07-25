Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Position Cut by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,629 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 672,150.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 94,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $120.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

